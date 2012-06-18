FEATURE-Olympics-Lifter wants medal, sport for disabled Afghans

| KABUL, June 18
KABUL, June 18 Limping on his prosthetic leg as
he crosses a barren room scattered with a motley collection of
weights, powerlifter Mohammad Fahim Rahimi laments the poverty
and neglect preventing the large number of disabled Afghans from
pursuing sport.
The 29-year-old is the only Afghan athlete to have qualified
for this year's Paralympics in London, but there is hope that
the Games will highlight the fate of Afghanistan's estimated two
million disabled people.
"I want to make my country proud, to bring back a medal,"
said Rahimi, whose right leg was blown off above the knee by a
Soviet landmine when he was 12 years old.
"But no money for the bus fare means my students often can't
make it here, and I don't even train on a standard bench," he
told Reuters, pointing to the mismatched weights on his
dumbbell.
Poverty, conflict and, grimly, more powerful bombs mean
Afghanistan has a large number of physically disabled people,
most of whom are unemployed, victimised and face widespread
discrimination in a country where they are seen as weak.
Afghanistan is now hoping the International Paralympic
Committee (IPC) will offer four other athletes "wild cards" for
the August Games meaning they can compete without qualifying on
normal criteria.
Their injuries and inflictions reflect Afghanistan's violent
history, from the Soviet invasion in 1979 to the NATO-led war
against Taliban insurgents started just over a decade ago.
They include a shooting hopeful who lost both legs during a
Taliban attack as the group swept to power in the 1990s to a
swimmer whose legs were taken off above the knee by a landmine
in the capital Kabul.
"Three decades of war have left so many Afghans disabled and
we hope the Paralympics will encourage them," said Mohammad Sami
Darayi, the head of Afghanistan's Paralympic Committee.
"But for this, we'll also need a proper budget," he added,
echoing concerns voiced by Afghanistan's taekwondo athletes
going to the Olympics.
WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL
Afghanistan was late to discover sport for the disabled. The
first Afghan athletes to go to the Paralympics, a pair of
cyclists, went to Atlanta in 1996.
Rahimi participated in Beijing in 2008, but did not manage
to take any medals home.
"In recent years we did very little for the disabled as far
as sports is concerned. This was a mistake," said Alberto Cairo,
an Italian physiotherapist in charge of seven Red Cross
orthopaedic centres across Afghanistan.
Cairo spoke to Reuters at the newly built basketball court
on the grounds of the International Committee of the Red Cross
(ICRC), where eight Afghan wheelchair teams had just competed in
their first national competition.
Their legs strapped tight so they do not slip out of their
wheelchairs as they deftly whiz about, the players could hardly
contain their excitement.
"Playing basketball is so much more than just playing a
sport. It's an opening of their lives," their trainer of the
last two months, American Jess Markt, said of the sport founded
shortly after World War Two by disabled U.S. veterans.
Ahmad Shaphur, the sprightly 18-year-old captain of the
winning team from northern Faryab province, urged the government
to pay attention to their plight.
"Some of us are thrown out of our homes because we can't
work, we have no money and no way to get money," said Shaphur,
who was unable to walk from birth. "If they would just give us a
little attention, we would not accept defeat".
Markt, a professional wheelchair basketball player for the
New York Rollin' Knicks, hopes Afghan teams can become good
enough to compete internationally within two years.
He also hopes that in a decade the country could put in a
bid for the Paralympics, where the sport is dominated by the
United States, Canada, Australia and Britain.
Five years ago the IPC approached British charity
Motivation, which provides low-cost wheelchairs to the disabled
in developing countries, and asked them to produce a low-cost
chair for basketball.
They came up with wheelchairs priced at $280 - a tenth of
the cost of a custom-made one and plan to launch a low-cost
racing chair at the Paralympics, said co-founder David
Constantine.
