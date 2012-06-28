Olympics-Romanian Paralympians fight for funds - and medals

(Fixes spelling in headline)

By Sam Cage

BUCHAREST, June 28 Attaining the qualifying standards is just half the battle for Romania's Paralympians as scraping together the cash to reach London this summer is proving a massive challenge.

Sally Wood-Lamont, president of Romania's National Paralympic Committee, subsidises the team to the tune of several thousand euros a year. Corporate sponsors in the former communist country are just not interested, she said.

"They still do not view people with disabilities as true sportsmen. They haven't realised that Paralympic sport is exactly like Olympic sport," Wood-Lamont, a 62-year-old Scot who came to Romania after its 1989 revolution, told Reuters.

The southeast European country, whose gymnasts, rowers and canoeists regularly take home Olympic medals, is sending six athletes to the Aug. 29-Sept. 9 Paralympics, its biggest team yet. Cyclist Eddie Novak is a strong contender for gold, after a silver in Beijing.

"I'm hoping Romania sits up and notices he's won a gold medal. I hope the whole Paralympic team gets a boost," the chatty and enthusiastic Wood-Lamont said in an interview at an air-conditioned hotel during Bucharest's scorching summer.

"It's a kind of Catch 22 situation - you can't get good results unless you get the funds."

The association receives 50,000 euros ($63,000) a year from the Romanian Olympic Committee. After paying for staff, venues, umpires and equipment that leaves about half for international competitions.

Its sole corporate sponsor is a dairy firm, Olympus, which is donating 10 lei ($2.8) per bottle of milk sold to support the swimming team that could bring in 5,000 euros. Wood-Lamont hopes the swimmers can manage top six places in London.

ROMANIAN ADVENTURE

Brought up in a children's home in Edinburgh, Wood-Lamont was always interested in sport but rarely had the time as she worked to support herself through college.

A librarian and scientific magazine editor, her interest in disabled sport dates from 1994 when two athletes wanted sponsorship for a competition. She gave them a small sum and when they returned, they offered her the medals as this was what Romanian sponsors expected.

Wood-Lamont was voted on to the executive board of the Paralympic committee in 2007 and as head of mission in Beijing the following year. She enjoyed solving problems such as finding a Chinese tailor at short notice to change the logos from Olympic to Paralympic on the team's clothes.

"Once you're hooked, nothing lets you go. You see these disabled people reaching the heights of sport, and they're so motivated to do it."

Wood-Lamont estimates she normally gives 10,000-15,000 euros a year to support disabled Romanian athletes, though it was more last year.

"Who sponsors? At the present, it's me," she said. "I don't want to tot it up because I might get scared." ($1 = 0.7933 euros) ($1 = 3.5413 Romanian lei) (Editing by Peter Rutherford)