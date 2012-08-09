Olympics-Park welcomes two millionth spectator

LONDON Aug 9 London 2012 organisers hailed the
'passion and spirit' of the British public on Thursday after the
two millionth ticketed spectator passed through the Olympic Park
since the Games started on July 27.
"The huge crowds have contributed to making the atmosphere
at events in both the Olympic Park and venues around the country
incredible," said LOCOG chairman Seb Coe in a statement.
The two million mark was reached on Wednesday.
"I am very proud of the performance of our athletes, of my
team which has given its heart and soul to these Games over the
last seven years as well as the brilliant volunteers who seem to
be having an extraordinary impact on everyone they meet," added
Coe.
Organisers said venues and big screens around the country
had attracted huge crowds, with 2.7 million attending London
2012 live sites.
On Aug. 4, dubbed 'Super Saturday', 350,000 turned out at
the live sites, and an estimated 160,000 spectators took to the
streets to watch Alistair Brownlee become Britain's first
triathlon champion.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)