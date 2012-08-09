Taylor Wimpey to invest in first Olympic neighbourhood

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey
will invest 250 million pounds ($391.5 million) alongside
social housing provider London & Quadrant to develop the first
Olympic Park housing neighbourhood, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
Taylor Wimpey's Pete Redfern said the figure included the
amount required to buy the land's long leasehold from the
government as well as the development costs.
The investment will be split equally between Taylor Wimpey
and London & Quadrant, he said on the sidelines of a conference
on Thursday.
Taylor Wimpey beat rival Barratt Developments last
week to win the contract to develop the Chobman Manor site, the
first of five neighbourhoods to be built within the Olympic Park
in east London.
Eleven thousand new homes, schools, nurseries and shops are
set to be built in the Olympic Park over the next 20 years after
the 2012 Games, currently taking place in London, leave town.
The 9.3 hectare Chobham Manor site, which sits between the
athletes' village and the basketball arena, will contain 870
homes.
"We were interested in Chobham Manor because of the high
proportion of family housing," he said, adding that the company
would not rule out bidding for the remaining four Olympic
neighbourhood contracts.
About 70 percent of Chobham Manor homes will be sold on the
private market and may fetch between 250,000-650,000 pounds. The
remaining 30 percent will be affordable housing.