OLYMPICS-Formula One, West Ham in race for Olympic Stadium

LONDON, July 17 Motor racing group Formula One
and football club West Ham United are among four bidders
competing to take over the Olympic stadium after the games leave
London, the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) said on
Tuesday.
The LLDC said it was assessing proposals from the two, as
well as from Leyton Orient Football Club and the UCFB College of
Football Business, without saying when a decision was due.
The process to select a main tenant for the stadium in east
London was extended by eight weeks in May after the LLDC said
some parties had been discouraged from bidding because of
unresolved issues including stadium naming
rights.
"London is further ahead in planning legacy than any
previous host Olympic city," LLDC chairman Daniel Moylan said in
a statement.
There has been speculation that Formula One plans to use the
stadium and neighbouring land to create a motor racing circuit.
Some local politicians fear the 80,000-seat venue could
become a white elephant. A previous plan to sell the stadium to
West Ham fell apart last October with the government citing
"legal paralysis" after Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur,
who had a bid turned down, challenged the decision.
The LLDC also said a bid to turn the 1 million square foot
Olympic media centre into offices, research labs and a data
centre was now the preferred choice.
A plan by the so-called iCity consortium is the favourite
after the only other bidder withdrew last week and criticised
the selection process.
The consortium is backed by data centre manager Infinity and
property company Delancey. It plans to create more than 4,000
jobs.
The LLDC said it will name the residential developer
selected to build the first neighbourhood of housing on the park
next week.
