Olympics-UK Poet Laureate lauds people's Games, targets bankers

LONDON Aug 11 Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy on
Saturday celebrated the way in which Britons had embraced the
Olympic Games, eulogised their gold medallists and attacked
bankers for "filching our gold, our silver".
Duffy's poem, "Translating the British, 2012", appeared on
the front page of the Guardian newspaper, next to a photograph
of Somali-born British 10,000 metre champion Mo Farah.
Named Britain's official poet in 2009, Duffy referred to
cheering crowds at the opening ceremony where Queen Elizabeth
played a cameo role and how the famously unpredictable weather
behaved to add to the feelgood factor generated by the Olympics.
She also alluded to the sense of pride which some, though
not all, Britons have felt as the world's attention turned to
the tournament which ends on Sunday.
"We say we want to be who we truly are,/now, we roar it.
Welcome to us," she wrote.
Duffy referred to a series of banking scandals that have
rocked London in recent years, leading to resentment among the
broader British public over costly bail-outs and bonuses.
"We've had our pockets picked,/the soft, white hands of
bankers,/bold as brass, filching our gold, our silver;/we want
it back."
She went through some of Britain's gold medal winners like
cyclist Bradley Wiggins and athlete Jessica Ennis who have
helped fuel interest in the Games. The host nation has won 26
golds so far, surpassing the 19 of Beijing and the highest tally
for more than 100 years.
"WE SENSE NEW WEATHER"
The title of Poet Laureate comes from the ancient Greeks who
crowned their celebrated poets with laurels.
Originally the British role involved writing court odes but
now the poet marks royal and national events for which they
receive a barrel of sherry.
In 1668, King Charles II gave John Dryden the official title
of Poet Laureate, and others have included William Wordsworth,
Alfred Tennyson, Ted Hughes and Andrew Motion.
Recent Laureates have championed the reading and writing of
poetry as well as addressing public issues that are important to
them, not simply royal events.
Duffy also called for school sports facilities to be
improved to ensure a lasting legacy from the success of London
2012 and returned in a coda to what the Games might mean for
Britain in the longer term.
"We sense new weather./We are on our marks. We are all in
this together."
