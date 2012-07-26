Olympic-Flag furore "simple human mistake" says Rogge

LONDON, July 26 A diplomatic incident when the
North Korea Olympic women's soccer team walked off the field
after the South Korea flag had been displayed was a "simple
human mistake", International Olympic Committee (IOC) president
Jacques Rogge said on Thursday.
The match between North Korea and Colombia at Glasgow's
Hampden Park on Wednesday was delayed by a hour.
"There was no political connotation," Rogge told the IOC's
final session before Friday's London Olympics opening ceremony,
"The organising committee has taken corrective action and
there will be no repeat. It was a simple human mistake."
(Reporting by John Mehaffey, editing by Justin Palmer)