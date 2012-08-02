Olympics-Topless women stage London protest

LONDON Aug 2 Two topless women painted with the
slogans "Olympic shame" and "No Sharia" protested in front of
London's City Hall on Thursday to draw attention to what they
called "bloody Islamist regimes" taking part in the Olympics.
They were members of Ukrainian women's rights group Femen,
which has staged numerous topless protests across Europe,
including at the Euro 2012 soccer tournament in Poland and
Ukraine where their concern was prostitution in host cities.
"The regimes are fascists of our time, they treat women like
third-class citizens," said protester Reza Moradi, without
specifying any countries. "This is what we object to, this is
what they are protesting against."
Smeared with fake blood and wearing floral wreaths on their
heads, the two topless women ran around the entrance of City
Hall in central London for around 10 minutes chased by a third
protester before being covered up and led away by police
officers.
A spokeswoman for the International Olympic Committee (IOC)
had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Jason Neely)