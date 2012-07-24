Olympics-Cameron ready for judo diplomacy with Putin

| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 Russian President Vladimir
Putin, a black belt in judo, may spar with Britain's prime
minister in the diplomatic arena over Syria at a judo match
during the London Olympic Games, British sources said on
Tuesday.
Sources close to British Prime Minister David Cameron said
he would accompany Putin, a former KGB agent, to a match if the
Kremlin leader attends the Games, and is likely to press him
over Syria.
Last month Putin's spokesman said he might make his first
visit to Britain in nine years to watch the judo contest at the
Games, which start on Friday. The British sources said it was
not yet clear whether Putin would be coming to London.
Russia has faced growing Western criticism of its position
on Syria, with countries like Britain demanding Moscow drop its
support for President Bashar al-Assad.
An impromptu meeting will give Cameron an opportunity to put
pressure on Putin over Russia's opposition to U.N. sanctions
against Assad's government, one British source said.
Putin, a one-time judo champion in his native city of St
Petersburg, has sought to advance his macho image at home by
releasing photographs of himself practicing judo, saving wild
tigers and riding a horse bare-chested in Siberia.
His diplomatic stance on Syria has been tough, as well.
Russia, which has a right of veto on the U.N. Security
Council, provides arms to Syria and has repeatedly blocked
Western resolutions calling for foreign intervention since the
uprising against Assad's rule began 16 months ago.
Putin says Syria's crisis must be resolved through
negotiations, not force, and that ousting Assad would not
necessarily lead to peace.
Britain, like other Western nations, has strongly criticised
Russia's position. British Foreign Secretary William Hague last
week described Russia's and China's vetoes of a U.N. Security
Council resolution on Syria as "inexcusable and indefensible".
Relations between Britain and Russia have been frosty since
the 2006 murder of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy
who died from poisoning by radioactive polonium-210. Many of
Putin's foes have also received asylum in Britain.
Cameron visited Moscow last year, ending a four-year period
during which Putin had no high-level contact with British
officials.
