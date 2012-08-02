Olympics-Russia, Britain still differ on Syria - Cameron

LONDON Aug 2 Russia and Britain still differ
over how to handle the civil conflict gripping Syria, Prime
Minister David Cameron said after talks with President Vladimir
Putin on Thursday.
"There have been some differences in the positions that we
have taken over the Syrian conflict," Cameron told reporters.
"We both want to see an end to that conflict and a stable
Syria and we will discuss with our foreign ministers how to take
this agenda forward," he said.
Western nations want Putin to take a tougher line on Syria,
Russia's firmest foothold in the Middle East, and stop blocking
Western-backed resolutions aimed at stepping up pressure on
President Bashar al-Assad.
Putin told reporters through a translator that Russia and
Britain shared common ground on some areas over Syria.
"We take notice of the fact there are some things that we
see eye to eye on and we agreed to continue working to find a
viable solution," Putin said.