FACTBOX-Olympics-Memorable quotes from the London Olympics

(Adds Jonathan Brownlee)
Aug 7 Following are some of the fun and
memorable quotes from the London Olympics:
"I saw the board with number 31 on it and thought my brother
had got a penalty. I thought 'What an idiot Alistair, you've got
a penalty'. Then I looked at my arm and realised I was number
31."
- British men's triathlon bronze medallist Jonathan Brownlee
describes his reaction to a 15-second penalty for getting on his
bike too early. His brother Alistair took the gold.
"It's weird, some of the rules. I was coming in a while ago
and I had my skipping rope in my bag and they said I can't bring
it in. I was like, 'Why?'"
- Jamaica's Usain Bolt says he plans to sneak a skipping
rope into the Olympic stadium after being stopped from carrying
one into Sunday's 100 metres final.
"We work very hard, we train for up to 10 hours a day, in
the pool, in the gym. I don't want to reveal our secrets, but to
be upside down for this length of time is no joke."
- Russian synchronised swimmer Natalia Ishchenko defends a
sport often lampooned for its fixed smiles, gelled hair and
garish costumes.
"There are little cats and lions but in the Olympics
sometimes the lion turns into a little cat, and the little cat
into a lion."
- Beach volleyball world champion Juliana Felisberta of
Brazil on how anything can happen at the Olympics.
"The headgear... it kept falling down over my eyes. Then my
contacts fell out in the first round, so I was having to wait
for my opponent to get a little closer so I could throw my
shots."
- Flyweight Rau'shee Warren, the first American boxer to
compete in three Games, rues the latest loss in his eight-year
Olympic losing streak.
"(I) grab the chimp by the scruff of the neck and get it
into a box. I know their chimps really well."
- Team GB's cycling "head" coach Steve Peters talks about
helping athletes deal with mental "chimps" and "gremlins" to
attain peak performance.
"I hope that this medal inspires the kids at home to put
down guns and knives and pick up a pair of trainers instead. If
they do that, I will be the happiest guy in the world."
- Erick Barrondo, winner of Guatemala's first-ever Olympic
medal with silver in the men's 20-kilometre race walk.
"My mother used to tell us in the mornings, 'Carl put on
your shoes, Oscar you put on your prosthetic legs ...So I grew
up not really thinking I had a disability. I grew up thinking I
had different shoes."
- South African runner Oscar Pistorius, nicknamed 'Blade
Runner' because he races on carbon fibre prosthetic blades,
talks about growing up playing sports with brother Carl.
"Good evening, Mr Bond."
- The 86-year-old Queen Elizabeth makes her film debut in a
clip with James Bond star Daniel Craig shown as part of the
quirky opening ceremony.
"The female body is a masterpiece. Everyone likes to look at
the female body, especially in dynamic, athletic sport."
- Natalie Cook, gold medallist at Sydney in 2000, defends
bikinis in beach volleyball.
"There are many people who want to start rowing because I
have come to the Olympic Games. We will start when I get back.
We just have to wait for the boats to arrive."
- Wildcard Niger rower Hamadou Djibo Issaka trained for just
three months for the men's single sculls, but never in his
landlocked and mostly desert country.
"My results come from hard work and training and I would
never use any banned drugs. The Chinese people have clean
hands."
- Chinese swimming sensation Ye Shiwen brushes aside doping
suspicions raised after the 16-year-old set a world record to
win the women's 400-metre individual medley.
"Had I won the gold medal, I would have retired."
- Roger Bannister, famous for running a mile in under four
minutes in 1954, reveals he might have quit two years earlier
had he not missed out on the medals at the Helsinki Olympics.
"I said 'The medal is there, we have to take it'. I had a
super feeling. I felt something big, but now I feel something
even bigger, a big pain."
- Injured Swiss cyclist Fabian Cancellara rues a crash in
the men's road race.
"'Inspire a generation' is our motto. Not necessarily
'Create a generation', which is what they sometimes get up to in
the Olympic village."
- London Mayor Boris Johnson extols the "energy and
enthusiasm" of the Games' 10,000 athletes, to whom some 150,000
condoms have been distributed.
"It's tough. It's not ballet."
- Six foot 5 inch (1.96 metre) Croatian water polo player
Miho Boskovic clutches a bag of ice to his elbow as he describes
the sport following a tough comeback win over Greece.
"We were getting rather frustrated with Transport for London
at one point and discussed internally trying to get on a bus
with a coffin."
- London funeral director John Cribb expresses frustration
at the special road lanes set aside for Olympic
vehicles.
(Compiled by Jason Neely; For all the latest Olympic news go to
here)