UPDATE 1-Two China Olympics goods factories accused of rights abuses

(Adds comment from London Olympic Organisers)
HONG KONG, July 24 A Hong Kong-based labour
rights group slammed London Olympics organisers on Tuesday for
failing to prevent "rampant" abuses at two China suppliers of
Games merchandise.
In the latest investigation into outsourced manufacturing in
China, SACOM (Scholars and Students against Corporate
Misbehaviour) probed two Olympics suppliers and said it found
patchy workplace safety, minimum wages and excessive overtime.
The group said the London Olympics organisers (LOCOG) had
failed to bolster monitoring of Chinese suppliers after a
high-profile report by the U.K.-based Playfair campaign in
January.
"The rampant rights violations reveal that the LOCOG codes
are really no more than lip service with no commitment to the
enforcement of labour rights standards," SACOM, an active labour
rights advocacy group in China, said in a report on its
investigation in May and June.
In response, LOCOG said British toy company Golden Bear,
which supplies licensed products including Olympic mascots, was
reviewing all the factories in its supply chain.
"HAZARDOUS ENVIRONMENTS"
The two factories named in the report are Xinda, a
production facility of Zindart Manufacturing Limited, and Shiwei
Toys, a Hong Kong-owned toy supplier for brands such as Hasbro,
both based in the southern "world factory" of the Pearl River
Delta.
In both factories, the report said, workers had
11-to-12-hour shifts six days a week with overtime work up to
120 hours a month. At Xinda, workers who dozed off during work
lost two-four hours' wages. At Shiwei, being five minutes late
for work led to a half-day salary deduction.
"Workers are exposed to hazardous working environments
without adequate protective equipment," the report said. "At
Xinda, some workers have to bring their own masks to work."
Zindart CEO Chris Franklin said the company complied with
industry labour standards including those set by the
International Council of Toy Industries (ICTI), and dismissed
accusations that it failed to supply adequate safety equipment.
"I know without doubt we provide all necessary clothing and
protection. The spray departments are properly ventilated and
extracted," Franklin said in emailed comments to Reuters.
He said most workers were only paid minimum basic wages of
around 1,100 yuan ($170) per month as manufacturers across China
faced pressure from rising costs and shrinking demand in core
markets like debt-stricken Europe.
"We pay minimum wages but that is all we can pay based on
the price paid for the products by our customers. They already
think we are high priced," he added.
Franklin recently allowed a Reuters television crew
unlimited access to film in his factory.
China has long relied on cheap and intensive labour, though
in recent years, there have been signs of rising wages and a
more assertive generation of workers launching successful
strikes at multinational plants.
London organisers said they had reviewed both factories in
the report.
"An independent audit of the Xinda factory was conducted and
no such issues were found," they said in a statement.
Regarding conditions at Shiwei, LOCOG said it had undertaken
a full review of Golden Bear's ethical trade management systems.
"Golden Bear has now fully committed to implementing all
recommendations of that review and is in process of reviewing
all factories in its supply chain."
(Reporting by James Pomfret and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong,
additional reporting by Keith Weir in London; Editing by Nick
Macfie and Ken Ferris)