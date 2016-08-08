Olympics-Medals table after Day Two of competition

版本:
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at
the end of day two in Rio de Janeiro.
 
 Rank  Country      G  S  B  Total
  1.   U.S.         3  5  4  12
  2.   China        3  2  3  8     
  3.   Australia    3  0  3  6     
  4.   Italy        2  3  2  7     
  5.   South Korea  2  2  1  5     
  6.   Hungary      2  0  0  2     
  7.   Russia       1  2  2  5     
  8.   Sweden       1  1  0  2     
   .   Britain      1  1  0  2     
 10.   Japan        1  0  6  7     
 11.   Taiwan       1  0  1  2     
  =.   Thailand     1  0  1  2     
 13.   Netherlands  1  0  0  1     
  =.   Kosovo       1  0  0  1     
  =.   Argentina    1  0  0  1     
  =.   Belgium      1  0  0  1     
  =.   Vietnam      1  0  0  1     
 18.   Kazakhstan   0  1  1  2     
  =.   Canada       0  1  1  2     
 20.   New Zealand  0  1  0  1     
  =.   Philippines  0  1  0  1     
  =.   North Korea  0  1  0  1     
  =.   South Africa 0  1  0  1     
  =.   France       0  1  0  1     
  =.   Indonesia    0  1  0  1     
  =.   Denmark      0  1  0  1     
  =.   Brazil       0  1  0  1     
 28.   Uzbekistan   0  0  2  2     
 29.   Poland       0  0  1  1     
  =.   Greece       0  0  1  1     
  =.   Spain        0  0  1  1     
      
       Total        26 26 30 82    
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

