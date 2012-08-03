Olympics-Rio 2016 organisers vow to keep divisive stadium name

LONDON Aug 3 The Joao Havelange stadium will
not be renamed for the Rio 2016 Olympics despite protests by
campaigners who want all traces of the disgraced Brazilian
sports official erased, the head of the organising committee
said on Friday.
"Havelange is a historical icon in Brazilian sport," Rio
2016 Olympic Games chief Leonardo Gryner told reporters at the
London Olympics, praising his contribution to both Brazilian and
international sport.
Havelange, who for decades towered over Brazilian sport with
senior roles in soccer and the Olympics, was forced to pay
reparations after prosecutors said he received a kickback from a
company that sold World Cup broadcasting rights.
"He already paid, he has been punished," Gryner said. "We in
Rio 2016, I, have a lot of pride to be associated with Joao
Havelange."
The stadium, named after the seriously-ill 96-year-old, will
host the Olympic track and field events in 2016.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Writing by Matt Falloon,
Editing by Nigel Hunt)