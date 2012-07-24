Olympics-Rowing-Australia lays down challenge to Brits

| DORNEY, England, July 24
DORNEY, England, July 24 Australian rowing threw
down the gauntlet to their British rivals and revealed they have
established a "day house" just outside the Olympic regatta venue
at Eton Dorney Lake in southern England in order to cut travel
times for athletes.
Australian High Performance Director Andrew Matheson told
reporters on Tuesday that the day house helps level the playing
field for Australian athletes with their hosts who are staying
nearby.
The village for rowing athletes is up to an hour bus ride
from the Dorney Lake Olympic regatta site and Matheson said the
house would provide a handy halfway venue.
"What we had a few months ago was some concerns about the
infrastructure and transport issues," Matheson said.
"A lot of that has worked out pretty well, but we felt we
needed to take the initiative and set some other options for the
team."
Australian triple-gold medal winner Drew Ginn cranked up the
heat on his British rivals in the men's four with the prediction
that defending champion Tom James and crew will have to row the
race of their lives to keep up with an Australian crew that are
not "scared to hurt ourselves".
"We are going to turn it into a drag race and if they are
going to win gold, they are going to have to row like their
lives depended on it," he told reporters.
"We've made it (the strategy) public purely for the fact it
scares the hell out of them. And so we'll keep doing that."
The Australians lost to Britain's James, Alex Gregory, Pete
Reed and Andrew Triggs Hodge by a second at the 2012 World Cup
in Lucerne before winning in Munich three weeks later.
The 37-year-old Ginn said those races were just a warm up
for the Olympics where he is targeting his fourth gold medal as
he lines up with Joshua Dunkley-Smith, James Chapman and Will
Lockwood in the men's four.
"It was our way of making it known we are up for a fight".
British rowing has delivered at least one Olympic gold medal
since 1984, largely through the exploits of now retired Steve
Redgrave and Matthew Pinsent, and they are under pressure to
deliver again on Dorney Lake in the first week of the Games.
Looking to get the home nation off to a strong start and
begin the climb up the medal table, the squad set themselves a
target of six medals to match their feat in Beijing where they
topped the rowing table comfortably ahead of Australia.
Both Australia and Britain have won gold in the last five
Olympics in the coxless four, Britain taking the last three, and
both teams have made it a priority boat for the London Games.
However, as well as the defeat of the flagship British men's
four, which has won gold in the last three Olympic Games, the
British men's eight will have to overcome a dominant German crew
in the frantic sprint that always ensues.
The lightweight men's double scull, which claimed the second
of Britain's two gold medals at the 2008 Games, started the
season well but lost by some distance in the last two
international races of the season.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)