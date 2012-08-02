Olympics-Rowing-Australian Booth detained by police

LONDON Aug 2 Australian rower Joshua Booth was
detained by British police early on Thursday after he allegedly
damaged a shop window following a night out drinking, the
Australian team said.
Booth, 21, who was in the Australian men's eight that
finished sixth in their final on Wednesday, also suffered minor
injuries when he fainted while in police custody, Australian
team chef de mission Nick Green said.
"We understand there was alcohol involved," Green said.
"Again, I don't know all the details, the investigation will
present all that."
Green said he had received a telephone call at about 0300
(0200 GMT) on Thursday telling him Booth had been detained by
police and then taken to hospital for medical checks.
"He hit his head at the police station and was taken to the
hospital for precautions," Green said. "He is now back in the
rowing village."
Green said no charges had been laid but police were
continuing their investigation and the rower would need to go
back to the police station on Friday.
"I can't provide any further comments on that. it is an
ongoing investigation and I will allow the investigation to
complete."
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; editing by Jason Neely)