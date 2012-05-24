Olympics-Practice run gives Aussie rower something to Crow about

May 24 Australian rower Kim Crow only entered
the single sculls at the final Olympic qualifying regatta to get
some practice while her doubles partner was injured but ended up
winning it and earning another London berth.
Law student Crow and Brooke Pratley had already guaranteed
themselves a place in London with a silver medal in the double
sculls at last year's world championships but were keen to get
as much practice in competition as possible.
When Pratley suffered a rib injury, Crow entered the single
sculls at the regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland as a contingency
and won her heat and semi-final to take her place in the final,
which she won easily on Wednesday.
"I really didn't know what to expect because everyone was
racing for their lives," she told worldrowing.com.
"I have been in the single for four weeks now while my
double partner has been injured. It has been really good because
it shows up every single fault."
Crow's success means Australia have qualified 13 boats for
the Olympic regatta at Eton Dorney from July 28 to Aug. 4.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)