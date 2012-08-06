Olympics-German rower who left London denies far-right ties

BERLIN Aug 6 A German rower who quit the
Olympic village last week has denied having far-right views and
has said she helped to persuade her boyfriend to change his ways
months ago.
German media had reported that Nadja Drygalla was suspected
of far right-wing sympathies and that her boyfriend Michael
Fischer, who stood in a regional election for the far-right NPD
party in 2011, was a leading member of the "Rostock National
Socialists".
"My boyfriend hasn't been a member of the NPD since May and
has distanced himself from the whole thing," she told the German
news agency DPA, also denying that he was a member of the
Rostock group. "I thought the whole issue had blown over."
"It was a huge burden on our relationship," Drygalla said in
what is believed to be her only interview since leaving London.
"And I made it clear to him in many discussions that I don't
share his views and don't back them. We didn't have a very happy
relationship when all that was going on."
While membership of the National Democratic Party (NPD) is
not illegal, despite attempts to ban it, Germany's intelligence
agency describes the party as racist, anti-Semitic and inspired
by the Nazis, characteristics that contradict the Olympic
Charter.
Drygalla's rowing eight had already been eliminated before
the controversy blew up, and she said she herself had
volunteered to leave the village.
"It was my decision," she said. "I wanted to prevent any
distraction for those who still have to compete. I didn't want
the commotion about me to distract others."
