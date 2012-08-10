Olympics-Rowing-Leander set sights on Rio after 111th medal

LONDON Aug 10 Leander, the British rowing club whose members have won more medals than many countries over the years, took their tally to 111 at the London Games and are now looking forward to a Brazilian bonanza in 2016.

The club, whose mascot is a pink hippopotamus, started London 2012 wondering which of their number would win the 100th medal after reaching 99 in Beijing.

Five Leander rowers were in the bronze medal-winning British men's coxed eight but Alex Partridge claimed the 100th medal as the first across the line because of where he was sitting in the boat.

A banner hoisted on the front of the club's Henley-on-Thames boathouse after the rowing competition at nearby Eton Dorney now declares proudly: "111 Olympic medals and counting" with the number 99 crossed out.

The tally had been updated during the Games.

"Leander club is very proud of the achievements of our athletes who have taken our medal tally well beyond the significant milestone of 100 Olympic medals," said spokesman Robert Treharne-Jones.

"We are already looking forward to providing yet more young, talented athletes into the programme for Rio 2016."

Leander rowers have been winning medals by the boatload - literally, since all members of an eight are awarded medals - in more than a century of Olympic endeavour.

At the 1908 London Games, when the Olympic rowing regatta was held on the River Thames at Henley, the final was Leander against Belgium. Leander won the gold by two lengths.

They won the event again four years later, this time against an eight from New College, Oxford. Sidney Swann, who rowed for Leander, was alone among the 18 finalists in not attending Oxford University.

At London 2012, Leander rowers winning gold medals with Team GB included double sculls winner Anna Watkins and Alex Gregory and Peter Reed in the men's four. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)