Olympics-Men's rowing eight Final

LONDON, Aug 1 Germany won the Olympic gold medal in
the men's rowing eight at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
    Germany finished with a time of 5:48.75 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Germany's third gold medal of the games.
    Canada won the silver with a time of 5:49.98 and Britain won
the bronze with a time of 5:51.18.
    Germany now have eight medals at the games with Canada
collecting their fifth and Britain collecting their sixth.
Results Table
 
1.  Germany
Philipp Adamski/Andreas Kuffner/Eric Johannesen/Maximilian
Reinelt/Richard Schmidt/Lukas Mueller/Florian Mennigen/Kristof
Wilke/Martin Sauer  5 minutes 48.75 seconds 
2.  Canada
Gabe Bergen/Douglas Csima/Robert Gibson/Conlin McCabe/Malcolm
Howard/Andrew Byrnes/Jeremiah Brown/Will Crothers/Brian Price   
                5:49.98                 
3.  Britain
Alex Partridge/James Foad/Tom Ransley/Richard Egington/Mohamed
Sbihi/Greg Searle/Matt Langridge/Constantine Louloudis/Phelan
Hill             5:51.18                 
4.  U.S.
David Banks/Grant James/Ross James/William Miller/Giuseppe
Lanzone/Stephen Kasprzak/Jacob Cornelius/Brett Newlin/Zachary
Vlahos                  5:51.48                 
5.  Netherlands
Sjoerd Hamburger/Diederik Simon/Rogier Blink/Matthijs
Vellenga/Roel Braas/Jozef Klaassen/Olivier Siegelaar/Mitchel
Steenman/Peter Wiersum 5:51.72                 
6.  Australia
Matthew Ryan/Francis Hegerty/Cameron McKenzie-McHarg/Bryn
Coudraye/Thomas Swann/Joshua Booth/Sam Loch/Nick Purnell/Toby
Lister              5:51.87

