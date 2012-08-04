UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rowing-Britain storm to gold in men's four

(Adds race details)
DORNEY, England Aug 4 Britain clung on to beat
their fierce Australian rivals to take gold in the men's four on
Saturday in a thrilling showdown that matched its billing as the
race of the Olympic rowing regatta.
The victory on Dorney Lake before 30,000 screaming fans gave
Britain a fourth consecutive win in the men's four and took the
host nation's medal tally on the course to seven, making it the
most successful Olympic regatta for the country in modern
rowing.
The win for the British in a race dubbed an "Ashes"
showdown, almost on a par with the cricketing rivalry between
the two countries, also denied Drew Ginn the chance to become
the first Australian to win gold in four Olympic Games.
He had used the build up to the Games to try to heap the
pressure on the British boat, saying they would be scared of
racing against the Australians.
Instead, the British boat surprised the fast-starting
Australians by matching them from the off and then pulling out a
slight lead by the 250 metre mark.
They then held on to that lead with a display of powerful
rowing which allowed them to respond to anything the Australians
could throw at them.
As the two crews went over the line the British threw their
arms in the air before collapsing in to their boat and blowing
kisses to the crowds and pumping their fists.
The Australians in contrast fell back into their boat and
held their heads in their hands.
The two crews then congratulated each other on the side of
the lake minutes after the race.
Britain had gained an early edge going into the final when
they beat the Australian boat in the semi-final but the race had
been expected to be a straight clash between the Australian and
British crew. The United States took third.
