Olympics-Men's rowing four final results

LONDON, Aug 4 Britain won the Olympic gold medal in the men's rowing
four on Saturday.
    Britain finished with a time of 6:03.97 at Eton Dorney to claim Britain's
ninth gold medal of the games.
    Australia won the silver with a time of 6:05.19 and the United States won
the bronze with a time of 6:07.20.

    Results Table
 
1.  Britain
Alex Gregory/Peter Reed/Tom James/Andrew Triggs-Hodge                  6 minutes
3.97 seconds 
2.  Australia
William Lockwood/James Chapman/Drew Ginn/Josh Dunkley-Smith          6:05.19    
           
3.  U.S.
Glenn Ochal/Henrik Rummel/Charlie Cole/Scott Gault                       
6:07.20                
4.  Greece
Stergios Papachristos/Ioannis Tsilis/Georgios Tziallas/Ioannis Christou 6:11.43 
              
5.  Netherlands
Kaj Hendriks/Boaz Meylink/Ruben Knab/Mechiel Versluis              6:14.78      
         
6.  Germany
Gregor Hauffe/Toni Seifert/Urs Kaeufer/Sebastian Schmidt               6:16.37

