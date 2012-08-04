Olympics-Men's rowing four final results

LONDON, Aug 4 Britain won the Olympic gold medal in the men's rowing
four on Saturday.
Britain finished with a time of 6:03.97 at Eton Dorney to claim Britain's
ninth gold medal of the games.
Australia won the silver with a time of 6:05.19 and the United States won
the bronze with a time of 6:07.20.
Results Table
1. Britain
Alex Gregory/Peter Reed/Tom James/Andrew Triggs-Hodge 6 minutes
3.97 seconds
2. Australia
William Lockwood/James Chapman/Drew Ginn/Josh Dunkley-Smith 6:05.19
3. U.S.
Glenn Ochal/Henrik Rummel/Charlie Cole/Scott Gault
6:07.20
4. Greece
Stergios Papachristos/Ioannis Tsilis/Georgios Tziallas/Ioannis Christou 6:11.43
5. Netherlands
Kaj Hendriks/Boaz Meylink/Ruben Knab/Mechiel Versluis 6:14.78
6. Germany
Gregor Hauffe/Toni Seifert/Urs Kaeufer/Sebastian Schmidt 6:16.37