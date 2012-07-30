Olympics-Rowing-Mind games begin before 'Ashes' clash

| DORNEY, England, July 30
DORNEY, England, July 30 The Australian flagship
men's four backed up their tough-talking rhetoric with a new
best Olympic time on Monday, setting the stage for a showdown
with arch-rival champions Britain in what is likely to be the
race of the London 2012 regatta.
Triple Olympic champion Drew Ginn set the tone for the
British-Australian "Ashes" clash last week by using his last
press conference to suggest his Oarsome Foursome had "scared the
hell" out of the British boat by beating them in their last race
in Munich.
James Tomkins, the greatest Olympic sweep rower ever
produced by Australia, last month said the rowing clash would
compare to the famous "Ashes" cricketing rivalry between the two
countries.
Ginn, exuding confidence, even went on to share his race
plan, describing their approach as akin to drag racing, where
they will fire off the start and just keep going.
The fast start will be needed if they are to hold off the
British crew, which is known for its sprint finish and contains
three of the four rowers who won gold in Beijing, where Britain
secured its third consecutive win in the men's Olympic four.
"I think sport gets boring when people hold back and script
what they are saying," Ginn told reporters after posting a time
in fast conditions of 5 minutes 47.06, almost two seconds faster
than the previous Olympic best time.
The British finished their heat almost three seconds slower
but they appeared to be rowing within themselves.
"It's simple, we are trying to go out as fast as possible
from stroke one," Ginn said. "We are not playing games. We love
to race. Any time you take it to people, there is fear and
anxiety involved."
The British men's four had come into the final months
leading up to the Games as the clear favourite for the Olympic
title having won the world championships in 2011 and setting a
new world best time in a heat at a world cup race in Lucerne.
The Australian crew lost that world cup final to Britain but
beat the British boat twice in the final world cup regatta of
the season in Munich, the last time the two boats met.
"The Aussies are great characters, they're always going to
bring something to an event, they're lively guys, they play
their game like we play ours," British crew member Andrew Triggs
Hodge said.
Britain's Tom James said the two boats would share a beer
once the racing was out of the way.
The British said they quite enjoyed being the underdogs but
warned that they were a different boat from the one that lost in
Munich, having spent weeks away in training to fine tune their
technique.
They also expect a lift from the home crowd at the London
Games as they row past 25,000 cheering fans in the grandstands
along the final 500 metres of the 2,000-metre race on Dorney
Lake.
"Isn't everyone here for us?" Australia's Ginn asked. "I
didn't realise it was for the British, we just thought it was
for us. You can't work out the difference."
