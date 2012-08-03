版本:
Olympics-Men's rowing quadruple sculls final - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Germany won the Olympic gold medal in
the men's rowing quadruple sculls at the 2012 London Games on
Friday.
    Germany finished with a time of 5:42.48 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Germany's fifth gold medal of the games.
    Croatia won the silver with a time of 5:44.78 and Australia
won the bronze with a time of 5:45.22.
    Germany now have 18 medals at the games with Croatia
collecting their first and Australia collecting their 12th.

    Results Table
 
1.  Germany
Karl Schulze/Philipp Wende/Lauritz Schoof/Tim Grohmann        5
minutes 42.48 seconds 
2.  Croatia
David Sain/Martin Sinkovic/Damir Martin/Valent Sinkovic      
5:44.78                 
3.  Australia
Chris Morgan/Karsten Forsterling/James McRae/Dan Noonan    
5:45.22                 
4.  Estonia
Andrei Jamsa/Allar Raja/Tonu Endrekson/Kaspar Taimsoo        
5:46.96                 
5.  Britain
Stephen Rowbotham/Charles Cousins/Tom Solesbury/Matthew Wells
5:49.19                 
6.  Poland
Konrad Wasielewski/Marek Kolbowicz/Michal Jelinski/Adam Korol 
5:51.74

