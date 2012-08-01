Olympics-Rowing-British eight's great adventure comes to an end

| DORNEY, England
DORNEY, England Aug 1 The failure of the
British men's eight to hang on to the Germans in their
neck-and-neck sprint for the Olympic line signals the end of a
fairytale dream for the popular rower Greg Searle and a bitter
blow for the sport's great new hope.
The British crew finished in third after losing out in their
high-stakes gamble to take on the triple-world champions Germany
in the earlier part of the race.
The boat included the 40-year-old Searle who was in the hunt
for a second Olympic gold after claiming his first 20 years
earlier in Barcelona, ex-Eton schoolboy and rowing prodigy
Constantine Louloudis and Britain's first Muslim international
rower, Mohamed Sbihi.
"We took it on in the first half of the race and we knew
there would be pain in the second half because of that," Searle
said. "To hit the front at the right time was what we aimed to
do. We just couldn't hang on."
With so many strong characters on board the boat had been
seized on by the British press as a sign that the once-elite
sport of rowing had opened up to all.
While Louloudis' mother has worked as a lady-in-waiting to
Britain's Princess Anne, the mother of the state-educated Sbihi
works in their local store of British retailer Marks and
Spencer. He has also donated money to a Moroccan charity to make
up for missing his cherished Ramadan fast.
"You obviously hear of prejudice, ideas about stereotypes
about it being an upper middle class, white-based sport," Sbihi
told Reuters in an interview earlier this year. "On the first
day I turned up I realised that wasn't the case. I realised that
everyone was equal, and that is what Islam also teaches you."
As the eight crossed the line the British crew looked
crushed after earlier moving level with the all-conquering
Germans.
The defeat is likely to come as a particular shock to
Louloudis, the politely spoken 20-year-old 'Stan' who has earned
comparisons to another old Etonian, four-times Olympic champion
Matthew Pinsent, following his success at junior international
races and a victory in the boat race for Oxford.
Staring down at the table throughout the following press
conference, the stroke man with the cherubic face who was racing
on his home course of Eton Dorney appeared to be close to tears.
In the days leading up to the final his coach John West had
told Reuters that the flattering talk surrounding the young
rower would count for nothing if he did not deliver on the day.
Struggling to answer questions in the hours after the race,
Louloudis appeared to realise that on Wednesday.
"It's all sinking in," he said quietly. "I don't think I
have ever really had to dig that deep."
(Additional reporting by Paul Casciato, editing by Justin
Palmer)