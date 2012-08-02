UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rowing-New Zealand win men's double sculls

(Adds race details)
DORNEY, England Aug 2 New Zealand sprinted to
victory in the men's Olympic double sculls on Thursday, powering
through on the line to confirm their domination of the event and
kick off what is expected to be a strong regatta for the Kiwis.
Nathan Cohen and Joseph Sullivan, the double world
champions, had been sitting in fifth place for most of the race
before they upped their rate and surged through a tiring field
in a thrilling final 300 metres.
Italy's Alessio Sartori and Romano Battisti took silver and
the experienced Slovenian crew of Luka Spik and Iztok Cop
grabbed bronze after fading in the second half of the race. The
Slovenians have now completed the set after winning silver in
Athens and gold in Sydney.
The New Zealand duo had started the race as one of the
favourites but appeared to have left themselves too much to do
before they made their move in front of a roaring grandstand in
the final stages of the final.
As they went over the line they punched the air in delight,
before crawling from their boat on to the side of the lake to
lie flat out.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon)