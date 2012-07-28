版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 28日 星期六 18:33 BJT

Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight four heat 2 results

LONDON, July 28 Britain was the top qualifier in
Heat 2 of the Olympic men's rowing lightweight four heats at the
2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 5:49.29 at Eton
Dorney in London.
 
 Results Table
 Heat 2
 1.  Britain
 Peter Chambers/Robert Williams/Richard Chambers/Chris Bartley  
   5 minutes 49.29 seconds Q 
 2.  Australia
 Anthony Edwards/Sam Beltz/Ben Cureton/Todd Skipworth           
 5:51.18 Q                 
 3.  Germany
 Bastian Seibt/Lars Wichert/Jochen Kuehner/Martin Kuehner       
   5:52.05 Q                 
 4.  Czech Republic
 Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr
5:52.69                   
 
 Heat 1
 1.  Switzerland
 Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr          
5:53.56 Q                 
 2.  South Africa
 James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Lawrence Ndlovu   
5:54.62 Q                 
 3.  Denmark
 Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen  
   5:55.64 Q                 
 4.  Italy
 Daniele Danesin/Andrea Caianiello/Marcello Miani/Martino
Goretti     5:56.71                   
 5.  U.S.
 Anthony Fahden/William Newell/Nick LaCava/Robin Prendes        
      6:02.42

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐