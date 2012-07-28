版本:
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 28日 星期六 18:48 BJT

Olympics-France won in men's rowing lightweight four heat 3

LONDON, July 28 France was the top qualifier in
heat 3 of the Olympic men's rowing lightweight four heats at the
2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 5:50.79 at Eton
Dorney in London.
    
 Results Table
 
 Heat 3
1.  France
Nicolas Moutton/Franck Solforosi/Thomas Baroukh/Fabrice Moreau  
   5 minutes 50.79 seconds Q 
2.  Netherlands
Roeland Lievens/Tim Heijbrock/Vincent Muda/Tycho Muda         
5:52.47 Q                 
3.  China
Yu Chenggang/Huang Zhe/Zhang Guolin/Wang Tiexin                 
    5:52.58 Q                 
4.  Poland
Lukasz Pawlowski/Lukasz Siemion/Milosz Bernatajtys/Pawel Randa  
   5:53.52                   
Heat 2
1.  Britain
Peter Chambers/Robert Williams/Richard Chambers/Chris Bartley   
  5:49.29 Q                 
2.  Australia
Anthony Edwards/Sam Beltz/Ben Cureton/Todd Skipworth            
5:51.18 Q                 
3.  Germany
Bastian Seibt/Lars Wichert/Jochen Kuehner/Martin Kuehner        
  5:52.05 Q                 
4.  Czech Republic
Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr
5:52.69                   
Heat 1
1.  Switzerland
Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr          
5:53.56 Q                 
2.  South Africa
James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Lawrence Ndlovu   
5:54.62 Q                 
3.  Denmark
Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen   
  5:55.64 Q                 
4.  Italy
Daniele Danesin/Andrea Caianiello/Marcello Miani/Martino Goretti
    5:56.71                   
5.  U.S.
Anthony Fahden/William Newell/Nick LaCava/Robin Prendes         
     6:02.42

