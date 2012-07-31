Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight four semi-final results

LONDON, July 31 The top qualifiers in men's
rowing lightweight four after the semi-finals on Tuesday were
Britain with 5:59.68, Switzerland with 6:00.97 and the
Netherlands with 6:01.37.
Results Table
Semi-final 2
1. Denmark
Kasper Winther/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen
6 minutes 3.53 seconds Q
2. South Africa
James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Siswe Ndlovu
6:04.21 Q
3. Australia
Anthony Edwards/Samuel Beltz/Benjamin Cureton/Todd Skipworth
6:05.31 Q
4. France
Nicolas Moutton/Franck Solforosi/Thomas Baroukh/Fabrice Moreau
6:06.90
5. Italy
Daniele Danesin/Andrea Caianiello/Marcello Miani/Martino Goretti
6:08.44
6. China
Yu Chenggang/Huang Zhe/Zhang Guolin/Wang Tiexin
6:08.47
Semi-final 1
1. Britain
Peter Chambers/Rob Williams/Richard Chambers/Chris Bartley
5:59.68 Q
2. Switzerland
Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr
6:00.97 Q
3. Netherlands
Roeland Lievens/Timothee Heijbrock/Vincent Muda/Tycho Muda
6:01.37 Q
4. Germany
Bastian Seibt/Lars Wichert/Jochen Kuehner/Martin Kuehner
6:02.10
5. U.S.
Anthony Fahden/William Newell/Nick la Cava/Robin Prendes
6:05.06
6. Czech Republic
Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr
6:06.85
