UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rowing-South Africa grab lightweight four gold

DORNEY, England Aug 2 South Africa powered to victory in the men's lightweight four final on Thursday, holding off the favourites Britain and Denmark in a thrilling sprint for the line to win the country's first Olympic rowing title.

The victory by about a foot with a breathtaking late burst denied Britain a third gold medal of the Games and a win for brothers Peter and Richard Chambers from Northern Ireland. Britain finished second with Denmark in third.

Denmark led the race from the start before South Africa and Britain pulled level. In a final sprint for the line in front of 25,000 roaring fans, the South Africans just got their timing right before collapsing in their boat and looking to the big screens to see whether they had won.

South Africa triumphed in a time of six minutes 02:84, from Britain a quarter of a second back. Denmark were a further 0.07 of a second behind the British. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon)