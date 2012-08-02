版本:
Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight double sculls semifinal 2 results

LONDON, Aug 2 LONDON, Aug 2 Britain
was the top qualifier in semifinal 2 of the Olympic men's Rowing
lightweight double sculls semi-finals on Thursday with a time of
6:36.62 at Eton Dorney in London.
    The other top qualifiers were Denmark with 6:33.25, New
Zealand with 6:36.71, France with 6:37.29, Germany with 6:37.44
and Portugal with 6:37.99.
Results Table
 
Semifinal 2
1.  Britain
Zac Purchase/Mark Hunter                6:36.62 Q 
2.  France
Stany Delayre/Jeremie Azou              6:37.29 Q 
3.  Portugal
Pedro Fraga/Nuno Mendes                 6:37.99 Q 
4.  Norway
Kristoffer Brun/Are Strandli            6:39.59   
5.  Hungary
Zsolt Hirling/Tamas Varga               6:42.81   
6.  Cuba
Manuel Suarez Barrios/Junior Perez      6:52.26   
Semifinal 1
1.  Denmark
Mads Rasmussen/Rasmus Quist             6:33.25 Q 
2.  New Zealand
Storm Uru/Peter Taylor                  6:36.71 Q 
3.  Germany
Linus Lichtschlag/Lars Hartig           6:37.44 Q 
4.  Greece
Eleftherios Konsolas/Panagiotis Magdanis 6:40.89   
5.  Italy
Pietro Ruta/Elia Luini                    6:41.17   
6.  Japan
Kazushige Ura/Daisaku Takeda              6:48.61   
