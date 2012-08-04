Olympics-Rowing-Denmark snatch men's lightweight double gold

DORNEY, England Aug 4 Denmark came through the
British defending champions in the final 100 metres of the race
to win the lightweight double men's scull in the tightest clash
of the Olympic regatta.
Britain had powered off the start and led for 1,900 metres
by half a length but they could not hold off the Danish boat of
Mads Rasmussen and Rasmus Quist who sprinted for the line.
The race had to be restarted after the British boat broke
their equipment in the first 100 metres, prompting the officials
to restart it 10 minutes later.
New Zealand took the bronze.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alison Williams; For all
the latest Olympic news go to here)