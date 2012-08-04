版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 19:42 BJT

Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight double sculls final results

LONDON, Aug 4 Denmark won the Olympic gold medal in the men's rowing
lightweight double sculls on Saturday.
    Denmark finished with a time of 6:37.17 at Eton Dorney in London to claim
Denmark's first gold medal of the games.
    Britain won the silver with a time of 6:37.78 and New Zealand won the bronze
with a time of 6:40.86.

    Results Table
 
1.  Denmark
Mads Rasmussen/Rasmus Quist   6 minutes 37.17 seconds 
2.  Britain
Zac Purchase/Mark Hunter      6:37.78                 
3.  New Zealand
Storm Uru/Peter Taylor    6:40.86                 
4.  France
Stany Delayre/Jeremie Azou     6:42.69                 
5.  Portugal
Pedro Fraga/Nuno Mendes      6:44.80                 
6.  Germany
Linus Lichtschlag/Lars Hartig 6:49.07

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐