UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rowing-New Zealand cruise to men's pair title

DORNEY, England Aug 3 New Zealand's Eric Murray
and Hamish Bond cruised to a gold medal in the men's Olympic
pair on Friday in the most comprehensive victory of the regatta
on Dorney Lake.
The New Zealand duo had entered the final as the stand-out
favourites after winning the last three world championships and
smashing the world best time in their heat earlier this week.
They moved through a fast-starting French crew after 500
metres and then effortlessly pulled away from the rest of the
field with their long relaxed stroke, winning by two lengths of
clear water and leaving the rest of the field to fight for the
remaining places.
France took silver and Britain the bronze.
The 30-year-old Murray and Bond, 26, have looked untouchable
all season, regularly winning races by huge margins to make up
for their disappointing performance at the Beijing Games where
they missed the final as part of a four crew.
Murray raised his arms and looked to the skies as they
crossed the line while Bond repeatedly slapped his hands in the
water and gasped for breath.
Britain appeared to veer out of their lane in the sprint for
the finish but the result is likely to stand as they crossed
into the New Zealand lane and did not impede anyone.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon)