Olympics-Men's rowing pair final - results

LONDON, Aug 3 New Zealand won the Olympic gold medal
in the men's rowing pair at the 2012 London Games on Friday.
New Zealand finished with a time of 6:16.65 at Eton Dorney
in London to claim New Zealand's second gold medal of the games.
France won the silver with a time of 6:21.11 and Britain won
the bronze with a time of 6:21.77.
New Zealand now have four medals at the games with France
collecting their 17th and Britain collecting their 16th.
Results Table
1. New Zealand
Eric Murray/Hamish Bond 6 minutes 16.65 seconds
2. France
Germain Chardin/Dorian Mortelette 6:21.11
3. Britain
George Nash/William Satch 6:21.77
4. Italy
Niccolo Mornati/Lorenzo Carboncini 6:26.17
5. Australia
James Marburg/Brodie Buckland 6:29.28
6. Canada
David Calder/Scott Frandsen 6:30.49