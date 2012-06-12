Olympics-American-born Buckland to row for Australia in London

SYDNEY, June 12 American-born Brodie Buckland will row for Australia at the London Games after winning a seat in his adopted country's men's coxless pair boat for the Olympics regatta.

Buckland, who rowed for the United States at the 2006 and 2007 world championships, will partner James Marburg, who won a silver medal at the Beijing Games in the men's coxless fours.

The 28-year-old Buckland was born in Colorado and competed for the University of Washington and Harvard before moving to Australia shortly after the Beijing Games and becoming a naturalised citizen in February.

"Brodie and James have combined really well during 2012 and are improving with every row they have together," Australia's head coach Andrew Matheson said in a statement.

"They rowed well together at the national championships and have enjoyed a solid training block since being named as part of the squad at the end of March." (Editing by John O'Brien)