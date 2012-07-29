版本:
Olympics-Men's rowing single sculls repechage round Heat 3 results

LONDON, July 29 Brazil was the top qualifier in
Heat 3 of the Olympic men's rowing single sculls repechage round
at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with a time of 7:07.17 at
Eton Dorney in London.
 
 Results Table
 
 Heat 3
 1.  Brazil
 Anderson Nocetti                 7 minutes 7.17 seconds Q 
 2.  Chile
 Oscar Vasquez Ochoa              7:09.12 Q                
 3.  Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China)
 So Sau Wah                       7:13.75                  
 4.  Kazakhstan
 Vladislav Yakovlev               7:22.00                  
 5.  El Salvador
 Roberto Lopez                    7:27.75                  
 Heat 2
 1.  Lithuania
 Mindaugas Griskonis              7:00.19 Q                
 2.  Iran
 Mohsen Shadi Naghadeh            7:11.55 Q                
 3.  Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)
 Wang Ming-Hui                    7:16.84                  
 4.  Zimbabwe
 James Anthony Fraser-Mackenzie   7:19.85                  
 5.  Niger
 Hamadou Djibo Issaka             8:39.66                  
 Heat 1
 1.  India
 Sawarn Singh                     7:00.49 Q                
 2.  Korea
 Kim Dongyong                     7:03.91 Q                
 3.  Peru
 Victor E.Aspillaga Alayza        7:10.54                  
 4.  Tunisia
 Aymen Mejri                      7:11.94                  
 5.  Cameroon
 Paul Etia Ndoumbe                7:24.15

