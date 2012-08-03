版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 19:55 BJT

Olympics-Men's rowing single sculls final - results

LONDON, Aug 3 New Zealand's Mahe Drysdale won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's rowing single sculls at the 2012
London Games on Friday.
    Drysdale finished with a time of 6:57.82 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim New Zealand's third gold medal of the games.
    Czech Republic's won the silver with a time of 6:59.37 and
Britain's won the bronze with a time of 7:03.28.
    New Zealand now have five medals at the games with Czech
Republic collecting their second and Britain collecting their
18th.

    Results Table
 
1.  New Zealand
Mahe Drysdale         6 minutes 57.82 seconds 
2.  Czech Republic
Ondrej Synek               6:59.37                 
3.  Britain
Alan Campbell                  7:03.28                 
4.  Sweden
Lassi Karonen              7:04.04                 
5.  Azerbaijan
Aleksandar Aleksandrov     7:09.42                 
6.  Germany
Marcel Hacker             7:10.21

