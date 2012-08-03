Olympics-Men's rowing single sculls final - results

LONDON, Aug 3 New Zealand's Mahe Drysdale won the Olympic gold medal in the men's rowing single sculls at the 2012 London Games on Friday. Drysdale finished with a time of 6:57.82 at Eton Dorney in London to claim New Zealand's third gold medal of the games. Czech Republic's won the silver with a time of 6:59.37 and Britain's won the bronze with a time of 7:03.28. New Zealand now have five medals at the games with Czech Republic collecting their second and Britain collecting their 18th. Results Table 1. New Zealand Mahe Drysdale 6 minutes 57.82 seconds 2. Czech Republic Ondrej Synek 6:59.37 3. Britain Alan Campbell 7:03.28 4. Sweden Lassi Karonen 7:04.04 5. Azerbaijan Aleksandar Aleksandrov 7:09.42 6. Germany Marcel Hacker 7:10.21