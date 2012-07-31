UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rowing-Sculling Sloth loses race but wins fans

(Adds quotes, details)
By Kate Holton
DORNEY, England, July 31 Hamadou Djibo Issaka,
the novice rower from Niger who has emerged as an unlikely hero
at the London Olympics, vowed to improve on Tuesday after
finishing last again and posting an even worse time than before.
The 35-year-old has won near-cult status with the mostly
British crowd in his three races so far. On Tuesday, the
commentator urged him on as he lagged the field by 300 metres on
the 2,000 metre course, and finished 28 seconds slower than in
his previous race.
Some 20,000 spectators rose to their feet to cheer him over
the finish, where he slumped over his oars and gasped for
breath.
Dubbed by the British press as the "sculling sloth", he
received a wild card to the Olympics under a system designed to
ensure all 204 National Olympic Committees can take part, even
if no athletes have qualified.
He rowed first in a traditional wooden fishing boat, before
spending three months abroad on a training camp. The first time
he sat in a narrow racing boat, he fell in.
"I don't have any technique," the slight figure told
reporters. "I've been learning only three months. But with the
time and the years, I'll get the technique," he said, already
setting his sights on the Rio Games in 2016.
"When I was on the starting line, I was just glad that I
didn't make the boat fall over," he told Reuters Television in
an interview. "I am very happy about that. And when I was
finishing it really wasn't easy.
"But there are lots of people who have encouraged me, and I
needed a lot of courage to finish the race."
Djibo Issaka has drawn comparisons with Eric 'The Eel'
Moussambani, the swimmer from Equatorial Guinea who crawled to
fame at Sydney in 2000.
NO BOATS
He said he hoped people back home in his landlocked west
African country had seen him on television, because that might
encourage others to take up the sport. "At the moment we don't
have any boats, but maybe .... Inshallah (God willing) ... we
might," he said, shivering in his thin lycra suit.
The west African nation of Niger, which has sent six
athletes to London, is landlocked and 80 percent desert.
Ahmadou Youssoufou, president of the country's water sports
federation, told reporters: "In the next Olympiad, in the next
Games, Hamadou will be stronger and faster.
"We don't have any boats. No boats. We are getting two
single sculls and two double sculls and some oars. They are
coming in the next month so we can begin this sport in our
country with the equipment."
His countryman's performance has spurred debate over whether
the inclusion of novice rowers at the Olympics is the best way
to promote the sport.
But Matt Smith, executive director of the body overseeing
international rowing, said: "We're really proud of Hamadou and
what he has caused for the development of rowing in his
country."
Steve Redgrave, Britain's most successful Olympian with five
gold medals in rowing from consecutive Games, said the inclusion
of rowers like Djibo Issaka was designed to promote the sport in
countries not traditionally associated with it.
But he accepted that there were limitations.
"I hate to say it but it's quite a lavish sport and you go
to some of these African countries - I've been to schools in
Africa - and their biggest issue there is water. They're
carrying water from a well and there I am showing them a 2,000
metre lake with people rowing up and down it.
"They haven't seen anything like it."
Djibo Issaka will compete again in the F final on Friday,
lining up alongside rowers from Cameroon and Tunisia.
