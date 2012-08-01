Olympics-Women's rowing quadruple sculls final

LONDON, Aug 1 Ukraine won the Olympic gold medal in
the women's Rowing quadruple sculls at the 2012 London Games on
Wednesday.
Ukraine finished with a time of 6:35.93 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Ukraine's second gold medal of the games.
Germany won the silver with a time of 6:38.09 and The United
States won the bronze with a time of 6:40.63.
Ukraine now have four medals at the games, with Germany
collecting their seventh and The United States collecting their
24th.
Results Table
1. Ukraine
Katerina Tarasenko/Nataliya Dovgodko/Anastasiya Kozhenkova/Yana
Dementyeva 6 minutes 35.93 seconds
2. Germany
Ann-Katrin Thiele/Carina Baer/Julia Richter/Britta Oppelt
6:38.09
3. U.S.
Natalie Dell/Kara Kohler/Megan Kalmoe/Adrianne Martelli
6:40.63
4. Australia
Dana Faletic/Kerry Hore/Pauline Frasca/Amy Ives
6:41.67
5. China
Tang Bin/Tian Liang/Jin Ziwei/Zhang Yangyang
6:44.19
6. Britain
Melanie Wilson/Debbie Flood/Frances Houghton/Beth Rodford
6:51.54