INTERVIEW-Olympics-Last gasp Aussie eight look to bury boat jinx

| SYDNEY
SYDNEY May 16 After the "Lay-Down Sally" row of
2004 and a disappointing sixth place four years later, a hastily
assembled crew of Australian women rowers are aiming to bury the
curse of the Olympic coxed eight boat in London this year.
Had it not been for a public campaign and pressure from the
rowers themselves, Australia would not be entering a crew for
the event at all and stroke Phoebe Stanley and her team mates
are determined to make the most of their late chance.
First, however, they must negotiate the final qualifiers in
Lucerne from May 20-23, where they will race-off against
Germany, Ukraine, Belarus and Russia with the top two going on
to London.
Some have dubbed the Lucerne event the "regatta of death"
and, while confident, Stanley believes it would be a major
achievement to get through against crews that have been racing
together for two years or more.
"It would be massive, it would be absolutely massive," she
told Reuters in an interview at the final team workout in
Australia before embarking for Europe.
"Considering what we've gone through to get to this point.
The nature of the group, having so many young girls, some of
whom haven't even raced internationally.
"On paper you'd think we'd had so many things stacked
against us it was just never going to happen. For me, to qualify
this boat with these girls would be just amazing."
It was in the eights final at the Athens Olympics that Sally
Robbins inexplicably stopped rowing 400 metres from the end to
leave Australia last and trigger an acrimonious national row
that even drew comment from the prime minister.
Robbins failed in her bid to make the team for Beijing but a
crew some fancied as genuine medal contenders again finished
sixth and last in the final, leading to talk of the curse.
"We've just been really unlucky," Stanley said. "It's a boat
that just attracts a lot of media attention anyhow, it's a blue
riband event.
"Unfortunately, for the last two Olympics we haven't had the
greatest results in that event and I really hope we can turn
that idea around with this particular group."
CURSED?
Regardless of whether anybody believed in the curse, Rowing
Australia decided not to race a women's eight after Beijing and
focus on getting their best athletes in the smaller boats.
"Last year, when we did the count of the numbers we saw
there was going to be potentially five or six Beijing Olympians
miss the team completely so a campaign started just to get a
women's eight on the water," recalled Stanley.
The public campaign on social media and pressure from
athletes prompted a U-turn and a crew was put together to race
at the national trials earlier this year.
"It's a classic case of the athletes pushing a case and
pushing a case and then delivering when they had the
opportunity," Andrew Matheson, Australia's National High
Performance Director, told Reuters.
"We weren't going to open that opportunity (but now) they've
got our full support to see if they can take it to the next
level and qualify."
Despite not having competed internationally in an eight
since Beijing, Stanley thinks the Australians have something of
an idea of where they stand.
"It's hard because we haven't had a boat in the events but
Ukraine competed in a recent World Cup and finished fourth," she
said.
"We've been doing similar times to them over here and we're
hoping that potentially warmer waters over there and two more
weeks training will get us up there."
SECOND CHANCE
Stanley, who narrowly missed out on a seat in the women's
pairs, said getting through Lucerne was not the extent of the
ambition of the senior crew members.
"For most of us it's second time around and it's about going
and getting a medal and not just putting on the uniform," she
said.
"That's part of what's driving this boat, we have five
Olympians and we want to go and make a mark and not just have a
wave at the crowd."
The crew understandably have a lot of fine tuning to do but
Stanley said they had already fostered a great group spirit,
while their coach had allowed them a degree of independence.
"This group especially thrives on positive, happy
motivation, it's not really a high stress crew," she said.
"I think it's important at this level that coaches don't
overstep the mark a bit and let you be in charge of your own
destiny," she added.
"I think that's what happened in the past a bit,
coordinating so many bodies in the eight, it gets a bit
dictatorial and the girls can lose a little bit of
responsibility and independence."
So was there any chance of anyone dropping their oar and
giving up with 400 metres to go?
"Not if I have anything to do with it," Stanley laughed. "As
long as we keep our heads in our boat and not get carried away
with the bigger picture, we should be fine."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)