Olympics-Rowing-U.S. storm to flagship women's eight title

DORNEY, England Aug 2 The United States powered
to gold in the women's eight rowing final on Thursday, holding
off fierce rivals Canada to win the flagship event and maintain
their stunning six-year winning streak.
The American boat took a lead of a third of a length by 500
metres over the Canadians and the Netherlands before extending
that as they powered down Dorney Lake, holding on to win by
about two thirds of a length.
Canada finished in second with the Netherlands in third.
The American women's cox punched the air with delight as her
crew fell back into their boat with exhaustion.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon)