Olympics-Women's rowing double sculls Heat 2 results

LONDON, July 30 Australia was the top qualifier
on Monday with a time of 6:48.80 in Heat 2 of the Olympic
women's rowing double sculls heats at Eton Dorney at the 2012
London Games.
 Results Table
 
 Heat 2
 1.  Australia
 Kim Crow/Brooke Pratley               6 minutes 48.80 seconds Q
 2.  Poland
 Magdalena Fularczyk/Julia Michalska   6:50.85 Q                
 3.  U.S.
 Margot Shumway/Sarah Trowbridge       6:55.25                  
 4.  Germany
 Tina Manker/Stephanie Schiller        7:08.36                  
 5.  Ukraine
 Anna Kravchenko/Olena Buryak          7:09.40
                    
 Heat 1
 1.  Britain
 Anna Watkins/Katherine Grainger       6:44.33 Q                
 2.  New Zealand
 Fiona Paterson/Anna Reymer            6:49.44 Q                
 3.  China
 Wang Min/Zhu Weiwei                   6:50.64                  
 4.  Netherlands
 Inge Janssen/Elisabeth Hogerwerf      7:00.10                  
 5.  Czech Republic
 Lenka Antosova/Jitka Antosova         7:05.05

