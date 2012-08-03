Olympics-Rowing-Britain's Grainger wins gold in double scull

DORNEY, England Aug 3 Britain's Katherine Grainger won an Olympic gold medal at the fourth time of asking on Friday when she stormed to victory in the women's double sculls with partner Anna Watkins in front of 25,000 ecstatic fans on Dorney Lake.

The British duo led from the start to finally give Grainger gold to go with the three silver medals she won at the last three Games.

Grainger was in the first British women's crew to win an Olympic medal when she won silver in a quad in Sydney but the silvers she won in Athens and, particularly Beijing, when she was pipped on the line, had meant the local fans were rooting for the 36-year-old to win. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon)