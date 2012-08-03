版本:
Olympics-Women's rowing double sculls final - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Britain won the Olympic gold medal in
the women's rowing double sculls at the 2012 London Games on
Friday.
    Britain finished with a time of 6:55.82 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Britain's sixth gold medal of the games.
    Australia won the silver with a time of 6:58.55 and Poland
won the bronze with a time of 7:07.92.
    Britain now have 17 medals at the games with Australia
collecting their 13th and Poland collecting their second.

    Results Table
 
1.  Britain
Anna Watkins/Katherine Grainger    6 minutes 55.82 seconds 
2.  Australia
Kim Crow/Brooke Pratley          6:58.55                 
3.  Poland
Magdalena Fularczyk/Julia Michalska 7:07.92                 
4.  China
Wang Min/Zhu Weiwei                  7:08.92                 
5.  New Zealand
Fiona Paterson/Anna Reymer     7:09.82                 
6.  U.S.
Margot Shumway/Sarah Trowbridge       7:10.54

