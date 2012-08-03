Olympics-Women's rowing double sculls final - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Britain won the Olympic gold medal in
the women's rowing double sculls at the 2012 London Games on
Friday.
Britain finished with a time of 6:55.82 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Britain's sixth gold medal of the games.
Australia won the silver with a time of 6:58.55 and Poland
won the bronze with a time of 7:07.92.
Britain now have 17 medals at the games with Australia
collecting their 13th and Poland collecting their second.
Results Table
1. Britain
Anna Watkins/Katherine Grainger 6 minutes 55.82 seconds
2. Australia
Kim Crow/Brooke Pratley 6:58.55
3. Poland
Magdalena Fularczyk/Julia Michalska 7:07.92
4. China
Wang Min/Zhu Weiwei 7:08.92
5. New Zealand
Fiona Paterson/Anna Reymer 7:09.82
6. U.S.
Margot Shumway/Sarah Trowbridge 7:10.54