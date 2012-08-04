版本:
Olympics-Women's rowing lightweight double sculls final results

LONDON, Aug 4 Britain won the Olympic gold medal in
the women's rowing lightweight double sculls on Saturday.
    Britain finished with a time of 7:09.30 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Britain's tenth gold medal of the games.
    China won the silver with a time of 7:11.93 and Greece won
the bronze with a time of 7:12.09.

    Results Table
 
1.  Britain
Katherine Copeland/Sophie Hosking      7 minutes 9.30 seconds 
2.  China
Xu Dongxiang/Huang Wenyi                 7:11.93                
3.  Greece
Christina Giazitzidou/Alexandra Tsiavou 7:12.09                
4.  Denmark
Anne Thomsen/Juliane Elander Rasmussen 7:15.53                
5.  Australia
Bronwen Watson/Hannah Every-Hall     7:20.68                
6.  Germany
Lena Mueller/Anja Noske                7:22.18

