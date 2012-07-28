Olympics-Rowing-British pair set record in hunt for elusive gold

| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 The British rowing pair of Helen
Glover and Heather Stanning set a Games record in their heat on
Saturday to confirm their status as favourites to win Britain's
first Olympic gold medal for a women's crew.
British women rowers have won a string of silver and bronze
medals at the last two Olympics but are still waiting to claim
their first gold, with Glover and Stanning in prime position
after they won three out of three international races this year.
The performance follows a stunning few years for the pair
and reflects the strength of the British system, with Glover
only starting to row four years ago after being picked out as
someone with potential for her 178 cm height.
Stanning, at 181 cm, started two years before that.
On Saturday, they opened the Olympic regatta at Dorney Lake
under clear blue skies and on mill-pond water with a slight tail
wind, leading from the start with an effortless, long style
which allowed them to control the race until the end.
Despite appearing to be racing quite comfortably, they beat
the previous Olympic record of seven minutes and one second set
in 1996 with their time of 6:57, perhaps also helped by the warm
water underneath.
The United States also pipped the old record to finish
second and they will both go straight through to the final on
Wednesday.
"It was a solid performance," said Stanning after coming off
the water. "We were controlled in our boat. This was the biggest
crowd ever, it was a fantastic lovely atmosphere (but) we were
very much in our boat.
"We had trained with our coach shouting through a megaphone
and all the staff making noises around us."
The result puts the British pair in a good position for the
final, after Australia won the second heat, five seconds ahead
of New Zealand but in a slower time than the British boat by
some four seconds.
While the sight of a British women's crew receiving an
Olympic gold medal will be celebrated throughout the British
team, a victory could be a slight blow to the country's most
successful female rower, 36-year-old Katherine Grainger who has
won three Olympic silver medals at three Games.
However, she is favourite to win gold in the women's double
scull in its final on Friday.
Grainger and her partner Anna Watkins can also expect to
receive the same level of boisterous support that the other
British crews enjoyed on Saturday from the highly partisan crowd
of 30,000 sat in grandstands and along the course in Eton.
