Olympics-Women's Rowing pair heat 2 results

LONDON, July 28 Australia was the top qualifier
in heat 2 of the Olympic women's Rowing pair heats at the 2012
London Games on Saturday with a time of 7:01.60 at Eton Dorney
in London.
 
 Results Table
 
 Heat 2
1.  Australia
Kate Hornsey/Sarah Tait          7 minutes 1.60 seconds Q 
2.  New Zealand
Juliette Haigh/Rebecca Scown   7:06.93 Q                
3.  China
Zhang Yage/Gao Yulan                 7:13.38                  
4.  South Africa
Naydene Smith/Lee-Ann Persse  7:14.31                  
5.  Italy
Claudia Wurzel/Sara Bertolasi        7:21.44                  
Heat 1
1.  Britain
Helen Glover/Heather Stanning      6:57.29 Q                
2.  U.S.
Sara Hendershot/Sarah Zelenka         6:59.29 Q                
3.  Romania
Georgeta Andrunache/Viorica Susanu 7:05.39                  
4.  Germany
Kerstin Hartmann/Marlene Sinnig    7:10.28                  
5.  Argentina
Laura Abalo/Gabriela Best        7:12.17

