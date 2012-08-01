版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 19:10 BJT

Olympics-Women's rowing pair final result

LONDON, Aug 1 Britain won the Olympic gold medal in
the women's Rowing pair at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
    Britain finished with a time of 7:27.13 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Britain's first gold medal of the games.
Australia won the silver with a time of 7:29.86 and New Zealand
won the bronze with a time of 7:30.19.
    Britain now have five medals at the games with Australia
collecting their seventh and New Zealand collecting their
second.
Results Table
 
1.  Britain
Helen Glover/Heather Stanning      7 minutes 27.13 seconds 
2.  Australia
Kate Hornsey/Sarah Tait          7:29.86                 
3.  New Zealand
Juliette Haigh/Rebecca Scown   7:30.19                 
4.  U.S.
Sara Hendershot/Sarah Zelenka         7:30.39                 
5.  Romania
Georgeta Andrunache/Viorica Susanu 7:37.67                 
6.  Germany
Kerstin Hartmann/Marlene Sinnig    7:42.06

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐