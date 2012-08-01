Olympics-Women's rowing pair final result

LONDON, Aug 1 Britain won the Olympic gold medal in the women's Rowing pair at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Britain finished with a time of 7:27.13 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Britain's first gold medal of the games. Australia won the silver with a time of 7:29.86 and New Zealand won the bronze with a time of 7:30.19. Britain now have five medals at the games with Australia collecting their seventh and New Zealand collecting their second. Results Table 1. Britain Helen Glover/Heather Stanning 7 minutes 27.13 seconds 2. Australia Kate Hornsey/Sarah Tait 7:29.86 3. New Zealand Juliette Haigh/Rebecca Scown 7:30.19 4. U.S. Sara Hendershot/Sarah Zelenka 7:30.39 5. Romania Georgeta Andrunache/Viorica Susanu 7:37.67 6. Germany Kerstin Hartmann/Marlene Sinnig 7:42.06