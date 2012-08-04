Olympics-Rowing-Czech's Knapkova takes women's single title

DORNEY, England Aug 4 The Czech Republic's
Miroslava Knapkova powered to victory in the women's Olympic
single scull on Dorney Lake on Saturday to add to her 2011 world
championship title and finally confirm her position at the top
of the sport.
The 31-year-old, who had previously won a string of silver
and bronze medals at international regattas, had a strong start
and led by over a length by 500 metres and established more than
a boat's length of clear water before 1,000 metres in one of the
most dominant finals of the regatta.
Denmark's unheralded Fie Udby Erichsen took silver and
Australia's Kim Crow the bronze.
